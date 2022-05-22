.

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday, said if elected President in the 2023 general election, his administration would partner with the Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria.

Tambuwal said the partnership would focus more on skill acquisition programmes to engage Nigerians, especially, the youths, irrespective of tribe, ethnic and religious placement to douse the agitations and other criminal activities across the country.

The Sokoto governor stated this when he addressed the Anambra PDP delegates at the national convention in Awka, Anambra State.

He noted that the major cause of the agitations such as Boko Haram, banditry, gunmen, and other security threats befalling the country as a result of idleness on the side of the youths and the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government’s failure to engage them on meaningful ventures

He said, “If I am elected as President, I will exhibit what I am currently doing in Sokoto State as governor. In my state today, the government under my watch pays school fees for indigenes and non-indigenes in all the public schools from primary to secondary school in the state and that is the policy I will maintain in the education sector if I am elected.”

Tambuwal said that among those vying for the highest office in the land, he was about the most qualified having been a lawyer and speaker of the House of Representatives who handled matters at the federal level and governor of a state, adding that such qualifications were not common among other aspirants.

“I also have the competence, capacity, character, and the right temperament to handle national issues. The issues in Nigeria require somebody who is calm and has a large network of friends across the nation

“I am a pan-Nigerian. I know the challenges of Anambra State, so I can represent you well-heeled,” he added.

He challenged Nigerians to aspire to have a modern President, the person of himself, who can do the job and not the President of 1984, stressing that the difference between the PDP government and the APC was the ability to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, in which the PDP governors had been doing.

“As delegates, we must be very conscious of the candidate we will choose because our action will have a direct consequence on the lives of those alive and those yet unborn. It’s a very sacred responsibility which we must emphasise with every sense of patriotism, commitment and sincerity.

Over 1000 PDP supporters in the state welcomed him to Anambra State.