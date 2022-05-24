By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A House of Representatives candidate on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, in Ogun State, Chief Toyin Amuzu has promised to ensure effective legislation, that would genuinely improve the lives of the people and enhance the development of his constituents and the Nigerian society at large.

Amuzu said he is prepared to serve and bring about a sincere change that would positively impact the people.

He added that residents and indigenes of Abeokuta South are the real winners, noting that the victory belongs to God and the people.

Amuzu had defeated Mr Akin Sorunke and Mr Akeem Amosun with 43 votes, in the just concluded primary election of the PDP.

While extending his hands of fellowship to other aspirants, the politician cum community leader, noted that he is ready to work with the two contenders, saying the exercise was simply a ‘no victor, no vanquished’ party affair.

He also acknowledged Mr Sorunke’s openness and team spirit.

The House of Representatives hopeful, who thanked the party delegates for supporting and voting for him said, he would not betray the trust reposed in him.

He said, the journey to represent the constituency in Abuja has just started, thus the need to own the campaign and continue to support the vision to make it a reality, for the benefit of all.

Amuzu also thanked the PDP for giving him the opportunity to be able to serve and contribute to his own quota, saying the party is the only people-oriented political party that cares for the masses.