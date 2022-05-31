.

. Explains why crime wave is high around Isuikwuato, Umunneochi axis

By Steve Oko

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has explained why the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Ssmuel Uche; the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt Rev Okechukwu Michael and the Prelate’s Chaplain were released within 24 hours after their kidnap by unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen along the Lokpa axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Ikpeazu attributed their quick release to “the grace of God, the fervent prayers of the Christian community and the well coordinated response from security agencies in Abia State.”

Governor Ikpeazu who said he had spoken with the Prelate, disclosed that “he is in high spirits.”

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, expressed gratitude to God for the release of the abducted clerics.

The Methodist Church Prelate who hails from Ihube in Imo State, was kidnapped on Sunday around the Nkwoagu – Leru axis in Umunneochi LGA, off the Enugu – Port Harcourt Expressway.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu assures that security will be stepped up around the Isuikwuato – Umunneochi axis of the State where there has, in the recent past, been a spike in the activities of criminals.

On why the area including Uturu-Okigwe corridor is a hot bed, the Governor explained that “the location of the area around the state’s borders with four states of Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi makes it attractive to criminals who easily enter the State and also escape through any of these routes.”

He called for inter-state collaboration with the neighbouring states in securing those areas to rid them of criminal elements.

