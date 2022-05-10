.

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate closure of the following scrap and waste (akpakara) markets in the state.

In an announcement signed by Chief John Kalu, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, The governor disclosed that “pending the proper identification of those involved in the collection and sale of scraps as well as the proper organization of the trade to eliminate associated criminal activities”

He said, “relevant market executives and security agents are to ensure compliance with the directive on closure, leaders of the various scrap and waste market groups in the state are to meet with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment, Sir Michael Egwu, on Tuesday, 17th May 2022 by 11am at the State Secretariat, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia.

1. Port Harcourt Express Road by Tonimas Junction

2. Umuode Village by Nwanyi Moto in Osisioma

3. Port Harcourt Express Road near Harmony Park by Enyimba

4. Port Harcourt Express Road by Ubani Junction

5. Uratta Integrated Market Scrap Dealers

6. Backyard Gate Alaoji along Port Harcourt Road

7. Port Harcourt Express Road by Okwuonu junction, Uratta

8. Ariaria Market after Bakassi Office

9. Old Express by Samek Faulks Road

10. 51, PH Road by Hollywood, Aba

11. Cemetery Road by Railway

12. Weeks Road by Cemetery Road, Aba

13. 77, Clifford Road, Aba

14. Etche Road Scrap Dealers

15. School Road by Old Court

16. Constitution Crescent by John 3:16 Ministry, Aba

17. Peoples Road, Ogbor- Hill

18. SANCAS School, Ikot- Ekpene Road, Ohanze near Dan Dollars Filling Station

19. Inside Ehiere Market

20. Ikot- Ekpene Road by EZESCO Ogbor- – Hill, Aba

21. Alaoji by EASYON Filling Station Ogbor-Hill, Aba

22. Alaoji by High Two Filling Station Ogbor-Hill, Aba

23. Umuafor Federal School by Lord Chosen Church, Ogbor-Hill, Aba

24. Federal Road by Obikabia at the back of Uche Filling Station, Aba

25. Opposite Zone 6 Police Station, Ogbor-Hill, Aba

26. 3, Glass Road, by Anaemerem Hospital

27. Water Side by Umuoba Road

28. Behind Eziama Police Station, Ogbor-Hill, Aba

29. Opposite OLAS Oil, Ogbor-Hill, Aba

30. Georges Street by Bible College

31. 1b, Ozuitem Road by Ngwa Road etc

The Management of Inner Galaxy Steel Company Ltd, Ukwa West LGA, is also invited to attend the meeting.

Vanguard News Nigeria