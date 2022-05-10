.
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the immediate closure of the following scrap and waste (akpakara) markets in the state.
In an announcement signed by Chief John Kalu, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, The governor disclosed that “pending the proper identification of those involved in the collection and sale of scraps as well as the proper organization of the trade to eliminate associated criminal activities”
He said, “relevant market executives and security agents are to ensure compliance with the directive on closure, leaders of the various scrap and waste market groups in the state are to meet with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment, Sir Michael Egwu, on Tuesday, 17th May 2022 by 11am at the State Secretariat, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia.
1. Port Harcourt Express Road by Tonimas Junction
2. Umuode Village by Nwanyi Moto in Osisioma
3. Port Harcourt Express Road near Harmony Park by Enyimba
4. Port Harcourt Express Road by Ubani Junction
5. Uratta Integrated Market Scrap Dealers
6. Backyard Gate Alaoji along Port Harcourt Road
7. Port Harcourt Express Road by Okwuonu junction, Uratta
8. Ariaria Market after Bakassi Office
9. Old Express by Samek Faulks Road
10. 51, PH Road by Hollywood, Aba
11. Cemetery Road by Railway
12. Weeks Road by Cemetery Road, Aba
13. 77, Clifford Road, Aba
14. Etche Road Scrap Dealers
15. School Road by Old Court
16. Constitution Crescent by John 3:16 Ministry, Aba
17. Peoples Road, Ogbor- Hill
18. SANCAS School, Ikot- Ekpene Road, Ohanze near Dan Dollars Filling Station
19. Inside Ehiere Market
20. Ikot- Ekpene Road by EZESCO Ogbor- – Hill, Aba
21. Alaoji by EASYON Filling Station Ogbor-Hill, Aba
22. Alaoji by High Two Filling Station Ogbor-Hill, Aba
23. Umuafor Federal School by Lord Chosen Church, Ogbor-Hill, Aba
24. Federal Road by Obikabia at the back of Uche Filling Station, Aba
25. Opposite Zone 6 Police Station, Ogbor-Hill, Aba
26. 3, Glass Road, by Anaemerem Hospital
27. Water Side by Umuoba Road
28. Behind Eziama Police Station, Ogbor-Hill, Aba
29. Opposite OLAS Oil, Ogbor-Hill, Aba
30. Georges Street by Bible College
31. 1b, Ozuitem Road by Ngwa Road etc
The Management of Inner Galaxy Steel Company Ltd, Ukwa West LGA, is also invited to attend the meeting.