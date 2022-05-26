Chief Ikechi Emenike has won the 2023 governorship ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State.

The Development Economist and major financier of the main opposition party, polled 672 votes out of 892 total votes cast by 907 accredited delegates to secure the APC ticket.

Chief Emenike contested with five other aspirants at the governorship primaries held at Chidiebere Park Umuahia.

He was declared winner of the contest by the Chairman of the APC governorship Primary Election Committee for Abia, Chief Tony Obiefuna, who described the exercise as very “transparent and peaceful” .

“We hereby return Chief Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Abia State”, Obiefuna declared.

His closest rival, Chief Emeka Atuma got 150 votes while Daniel Eke, polled 16 votes.

Paul Ikonne got 22 votes, Obinna Oriaku, 12 votes, and former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uche Ogah, got six votes.

Despite withdrawing from the race, Dr Alex Otti still secured 14 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Emenike described his emergence as “the beginning of the beginning” in his mission to liberate Abia from “the forces of darkness that have held the state captive for years”.

The APC governorship flag bearer appealed to all well-meaning Abians irrespective of party affiliations to close ranks with him to win the 2023 poll to rebuild Abia State.

He gave quit notice to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, accusing it of setting the state backwards.

Chief Emenike promised to spread development evenly across the state while soliciting the support of all progressives.

“I need the support, I need the collaboration, I need the goodwill of everyone to complete this mission,” he pleaded.

He also said:”God will deliver Abia State through us and I can assure you that by May 29, 2023 we will have a bigger celebration.”

Some of the APC chieftains present at the event were the Deputy Chief Whip and member representing Isuikwuato-Umunneochi federal consituency, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; House of Representatives Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu; and member representing Ikwuano Umuahia federal constituency, Chief Sam Onuigbo.

Others were Senator Nkechi Nwaogu; former Labour Minister, Emeka Wogu; former Commissioner for Industry and senstorial aspirant, Chief Henry Ikoh; House of Representatives aspirant for Arochukwu Ohafia federal consituency, Mary Ikoku, among others.