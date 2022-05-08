An Ijaw leader, Chief Julius Babogha, yesterday, said wooing the former President Goodluck Jonathan to fly the presidential ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC, was the best decision the leadership of the party has taken in recent times.

Babogha made this statement while reacting to a protest by the APC North-South Patriotic Coalition (ANSPAC), threatening the leadership of the party not to impose former President Jonathan on APC over the presidential ticket.

While condemning the protest, Babogha said the decision to accept the presidential ticket or not lies on Jonathan, saying that it was the potential the leadership of the party has seen in him that may have led to the call on the former president to fly the flag of the party.

It could be recalled that on Thursday, hundreds of the APC youth wing stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja to register their disapproval over alleged plans by the leadership of the party to impose a presidential candidate on them.

Babogha speaking further said the APC North-South Patriotic Coalition (ANSPAC), has the right to protest and at the same time, the party leadership has the right to make a choice of who should fly the flag, adding that what the leadership of the had seen in Jonathan may be great hence they are wooing him to come and fly the presidential ticket of the party.

He said, “APC leadership saw Jonathan as a product worth marketing, hence they are insisting he should be their presidential candidate, not really imposition as the group termed to view it, so it is not a wrong decision and it is still yet whether the man will accept or not”.