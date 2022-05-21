By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

An Ijaw group known as Ijaw Frontline Crusaders has faulted media attacks directed at Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri following the recent court judgment on Mr George Turner, who is also an aide of the Bayelsa state governor.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, May 20, 2022 presided by Justice A.T Mohammed convicted and sentenced a former Special Assistant to Mr. Dan Abia, erstwhile Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, George Turnah, to four years imprisonment.

Turnah, who was prosecuted by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, between 2017 and 2022, for obtaining money by false pretence, money laundering and abuse of office, was jailed for failure to make full disclosure of his assets in his disclosure to the EFCC.

The group pointed out that the prosecution of Turnah has nothing to do with the administration of Douye Diri but rather on the his activities at the NDDC, adding that it was regrettable that mischief makers have chosen to maliciously link and associate Turner with Diri.

In a statement in Yenagoa by the Spokesman of the Ijaw Frontline Crusaders, Comrade Ekisa Binaebi said Diri only appointed Turner as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, when the matter was already in court.

The group slammed the leadership of Ijaw National Comgreses, INC, and Ijaw Youth Councils, IYC, for their solidarity appearance in court during one of the court sittings describing it as shameful.

He said: “Ijaw nation does not condone criminality, any Ijaw man found wanting should be allowed to dance the music. It is very sad and embarrassing to hear that the President of Ijaw National Congress Professor Benjamin Okaba and the Spokesman of Ijaw Youth Council Ebilade Ekerefe stooped themselves and offices so low that they appeared in court with an individual who was arraigned by the EFCC for allegedly misappropriating public funds meant for the development of the region.

“We agitate for being marginalised and victimized by the federal government, yet we keep covering up persons from the region who do not mean well for the people.The leaders of Ijaw nation should be careful not to delve into matters that they know nothing about. We cannot keep making blunders and say we are fighting for the right of Ijaw people, any legal issue should be allowed to play out rather than giving baseless ultimatum.

“We call on all politicians and office holders in Ijaw nation not to soil their hands with corrupt practices that will bring disrepute to Ijaw nation, as Ijaw connotes truth and justice.”