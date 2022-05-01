Kelechi Iheanacho could only get a consolation goal for his Leicster City side as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Tottenham on Sunday.

The win takes Tottenham back to fourth place and put the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their trip to West Ham United.

Son Heung-min was directly involved in all three Spurs goals to take his tally for the season to 19, three behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Leicester’s Patson Daka hit the post early on before Harry Kane headed in from Son’s 20th-minute corner for his 19th goal in 18 appearances in all competitions against Leicester.

Kasper Schmeichel then denied Kane a second goal before Son doubled Spurs’ lead on the hour, slotting in from substitute Dejan Kulusevski’s pass following a brilliant tackle by Cristian Romero.

Kulusevski then teed up Son again to curl in a stunner from distance before Kelechi Iheanacho netted a consolation goal with his own long-range strike in stoppage time.

Spurs move on to 61 points, one above Arsenal having played a match more.

Leicester are 11th, on 42 points, with five matches left to play.