By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Monday condoled with the family and the Nigerian Police Force over demise of eminent communicator, ardent officer, and former Force Public Relations Officer, AIG Donald Awunah.

A member of the National Institute, AIG Donald Ngorngor Awunah who is the Assistant Inspector General in Charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa died in the early hours of Monday 23rd May, 2022, at Garki Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said “AIG Awunah, who hailed from Benue State enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March, 1988, and was a dedicated officer with great passion for training and development and was at a time the Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos.

“The Inspector-General of Police, acknowledges his resourcefulness and commitment to duty.

“He hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, fellow course mates, and friends of the deceased AIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays for the repose of his soul.”