By Dennis Agbo

The Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Ogbonna Igboke has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo (OHANIVO) Federal Constituency.

To emerge victorious, Igboke, an engineer, polled 167 of the 170 votes cast in the election.

It was actually a solo ‘contest’ as his supposed challenger, Julius Ukachukwu who was cleared for the primary election which was held at Obiozara, headquarters of Ohaozara LGA did not show up.

Reputed as a grassroots politician, Igboke in a short remark after he was declared winner assured the people of the constituency of effective representation if he wins the election for the House of Representatives next year.

He said that his years of experience as a councillor, Coordinator of the Development Centre and Council Chairman, have exposed him to the needs of his people.

“I’ve always been with you, I know your pains, I know what OHANIVO deserves and by the grace of God, we are heading to Abuja. And in Abuja, we shall deliver by ensuring effective and total representation,” he stated.