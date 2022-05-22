NOTE: One of our readers called to raise an objection to part 1 of this series. He could not understand why I did not include Igbo candidates who were not part of the Buhari government among the possibilities.

The list includes Governor David Umahi (who had been featured here before), Ex-Governor Okorocha, Ogbonnaya Onu, Emeka Nwajiuba, Ken Nnamani, Uju Ohnenye, Nicholas Nwagbo and Ikeobasi Mokelu. However, all APC candidates were dismissed because any of them who has better ideas for governing should have gone to Buhari to offer suggestions. Otherwise, he is regarded as traitor for withholding vital information which could help Nigeria now.



However, one name can be included without comments among those to be considered – Ken Nnamani. Now we return briefly to Senator Anyim and why he is my best candidate. Three broad reasons influence the decision.



First, he served in Mass Mobilisation for Self-reliance Social Justice and Economic Recovery, MAMSER, under Professor Jerry Gana. Second, he was Senate President. Third, he was Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF. In all those roles he has acquired a deep knowledge of how the Nigerian public service operates which will make it very easy for him to hit the ground running. He will not need to waste time learning.



Of all his former engagements, it is his MAMSER experience which most Nigerians might not be aware of. MAMSER was created by the Babangida regime and charged with the responsibility of mobilizing Nigerians for the series of elections conducted under Option A4; which gave us the most credible election we have had so far. Anyim, as Gana’s Special Assistant, was the workhorse who covered every part of Nigeria and supervised people at the grassroots.



I was working and living in the North during the years MAMSER was in operation; and I was on the road virtually all the time visiting all the states. MAMSER was the only agency of government which deserved full credit. The result of their work showed during the elections leading up to and including June 12, 1993 Presidential election. Those were the most peaceful and credible elections Nigeria ever had.

If he does nothing else, President Anyim will give us credible elections again. Our votes will count once again. Barbarism will stop on election days.



Finally, the SGF in every government knows far more about the activities of the government than anybody; certainly more than the Vice President. He certainly knows more about the FG than any or all the Governors and ex-Governors. Ask anybody at the top levels of government.

