By Ebunoluwa Sessou

IFeoma Monye has been inaugurated as the 65th president of the International Women’s Society.

During the inauguration, Monye promised to harp on the need for policymakers to speak against discrimination and domestic violence against women.

The theme, Cultural Exchange, Monye said, was aimed at learning the history of Lagos with the Brazilian and Sierra Leonean influence.

According to her: “Slave abolition was declared on March 25, 1807 and at that time, there was a wave of liberated Africans and their return lasted for over five decades. They returned from their former slave ports in Brazil, Caribbeans and the West Indies well equipped and knowledgeable and were ready to give back to the society.

“When their ships docked at the Lagos port, they were in large numbers. There were the Sierra Leoneans known as the Saros, the Brazilian and Cuban returnees known as the Agudas.

“Their preferred settlement was the Lagos Island where they established themselves before moving to other parts of the country. They were skilled as artisans and masons and their craft changed the landscape of Lagos for decades to come.

“As the theme implies, it is important that we share ideas, traditions and knowledge with other people from different walks of life which covers both religion and cultural background for the sole purpose of understanding each other better and improving friendship. This also allows us to become open to new experiences, accept the differences in culture as well as the uniqueness of every culture; that way, we’re empathetic towards people from other cultures and traditions,” she said.