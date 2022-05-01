.

Timothy ‘Ifakashy’ Adewumi has released a new track titled “Face My Fear”. While his previous effort, “Hustler” didn’t make much impact on the music scene, Ifakashy’s new track started trending online immediately after it was released a few days ago.

Ifakashy, who is an undergraduate fell in love with Davido and has adopted the “IF” crooner as his role model

“Face My Fear” is a reality song. It was inspired by happenings around me. I didn’t know it would eventually go viral like this. Glory be to God Almighty. I know the song will go far “, Ifakashy said.

“ Davido has structured my style of music. I admire him a lot. I know one day, Davido will jump on my song. “ he added.

Ifakashy has performed at many concerts, some of which were Global Excellence Awards, Confirm News Virtual Awards (CONVA) and many others.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.