Timothy ‘Ifakashy’ Adewumi has released a new track titled “Face My Fear”. While his previous effort, “Hustler” didn’t make much impact on the music scene, Ifakashy’s new track started trending online immediately after it was released a few days ago.

Ifakashy, who is an undergraduate fell in love with Davido and has adopted the “IF” crooner as his role model

“Face My Fear” is a reality song. It was inspired by happenings around me. I didn’t know it would eventually go viral like this. Glory be to God Almighty. I know the song will go far “, Ifakashy said.

“ Davido has structured my style of music. I admire him a lot. I know one day, Davido will jump on my song. “ he added.

Ifakashy has performed at many concerts, some of which were Global Excellence Awards, Confirm News Virtual Awards (CONVA) and many others.