Benue state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Kester Kyenge flagging off distribution of the farming inputs/grant in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The International Fund for Agricultural Development, Value Chain Development Programme, IFAD/VCDP, has created over 200 youthful farming millionaires and employers of labour in Benue state.

The Benue State Programme Coordinator, SPC, of IFAD/VCDP, Mr. Emmanuel Igbaukum who made this known in Makurdi during the flag off of the IFAD Rural Poor Stimulus Facility, RPSF, grant for vulnerable farmers, said the intervention had completely changed the lives of benefiting farmers in the state.

He said: “The impact of the IFAD/VCDP is incredible, it has completely changed the lives of our benefiting farmers. Today we can proudly tell you that by this intervention over 200 of our youths are farming millionaires and employers of labour; they are beneficiaries of the intervention.”

The Benue state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Kester Kyenge who commended the IFAD/VCDP for its intervention in the state urged all farmers in the state to be business minded and make their impact felt in the economy as there were huge opportunities in the value chain.

The Commissioner who also enjoined farmers to embrace climate smart agriculture, dry season farming and the use of cow dung as fertilizers, urged the Federal Government to tackle the lingering security challenges in states like Benue if the country must attain food security.

Flagging off the intervention, the National Programme Coordinator, NPC, FGN/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, Dr. Fatima Aliyu disclosed that 2,793 poor vulnerable farmers in VCDP states of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun and Taraba would benefit from the grant.

Represented by the National Procurement Adviser, Baba Yakubu, the NPC explained that “the grant is meant to support vulnerable farmers in the VCDP states to sustain production, enhance food security and accelerate their recovery from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “Under the RPSF, a total of 2,793 vulnerable VCDP farmers will receive agro inputs to support their farming activities, these inputs include certified seeds, NPK/Urea fertilizers and herbicides (selective and Nonselective).

“The VCDP will also provide extension services to targeted farmers who will be trained on good agronomic practices in application of fertilizers and agro-chemicals as well as farm management and climate smart agriculture.”

A presentative of the farmers and the Chairman Commodity Alliance Forum, CAF, Mr. Fidelis Chia commended the intervention of IFAD/VCDP in the state noting that “with the best agronomic practice we have been exposed to we will hit four metric tonnes of rice per hectare soon.

The benefiting poor farmers in the state who received the inputs were drawn from seven Local Government Areas, LGAs, including Agatu, Kwande, Guma, Logo, Okpokwu, Gwer West and Gwer East.