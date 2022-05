By Precious Chukwudi

New owner of microblogging app, Twitter, Elon Musk, puts out a cryptic tweet.

He said: ‘’If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowing ya.”

His tweet came after he posted what appeared to be a press communique that stated that he (Elon Musk) was helping Ukrainian forces with his Starlink satellite communication equipment.

The communique read that Elon Musk will be ‘’held accountable’’ for his actions.