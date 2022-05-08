By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government over the weekend has assured residents that a permanent solution to the issue of flooding in Idumagbo, Oroyinyin, Ojo Giwa and environs in Lagos Island would soon be put to rest before the end of the year, 2022.

It added that the current efforts at the Ilubirin end is a temporary measure to contain the situation.

Addressing stakeholders on the issue of continuous floods experienced in the area at the weekend, during a meeting held at the Lagos Island Local Government Area that included the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello said the State government would provide a massive pumping station equipped with high capacity tanks.

Bello stressed that “when fully functional, the pumping station will be fitted with three bigger pumps of 3000 metre cube per minute M3 capacity each with a 400KVA generator to power it and which have the capacity of pumping all the water that might have accumulated within an hour.”

He assured residents that what has been provided at the Ilubirin end presently,” is a temporary measure which takes a minimum of two days to pump water after every heavy rainfalll. A basin of about 6 meters depth is part of the features of the new pump station that is coming on stream.”

Bello told the audience that was attended by leaders of Community Development Committees CDCs and Community Development Associations CDAS, market men and women that the major problem responsible for flooding is the depressed nature of the area which has made it difficult for water to naturally drain into the canals.

Bello explained, “The natural embarkment constructed at Ilubirin should not be seen as the cause of flooding but an engineering solution that had prevented the lagoon from flowing back into the communities.”

He stressed that what was being experienced in Idumagbo and it’s environs is the effects of climate change as Lagos is one of the cities projected as one of the sinking cities in the world.

Bello therefore, urged residents of Lagos Island to desist from dumping refuse into drains and canals, but should rather take ownership of the environment by moving against property developers who litter drains with building materials, preventing flowing drains.

Speaking on the complaints of unavailability of pipe borne water in Lagos island, he said “the problem is receiving due attention through a complete overhaul of the pipe network and machinery of the Adiyan and Iju water works project.”

The commissoner said the necessary approvals have been given by the state Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, for the projects which also include: the Onikan water scheme which would restore water supply to the Island and Mainland when completed.

Bello added that all the pipe networks supplying all the residents which are already rusted and dilapidated would also be replaced to allow pipe borne water reach all homes very soon.

The Commissioner directed Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA to collaborate with Lagos Island Local Government on the possibility of allowing the Public Sector Participant, PSP, operators to discharge refuse generated by tenements at the TLS located at Ebute Elefun before being trans loaded to the Ojota dumpsite.

Eshinlokun Sanni, appealed to residents to cooperate with the state government as it is set to proffer a permanent solution to flooding in the area.

He noted that Mr. Governor had already awarded the contracts for the construction of many roads in the area, giving a commitment that the Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to providing the dividends of democracy to residents.

The Chairman, Lagos Island East Local Government Area, Muibi Folawiyo, stressed that Lagos Island needed serious regeneration and construction of drainages in order to permanently curb the menace of flooding in the area.

He also called for commitment and greater sense to duty from PSP operators in Lagos Island, claiming that their level of service needs an improvement.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Olalekan Shodeinde, who was represented by the Director of Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, Engr. Mahmood Adegbite advised the residents to form a committee of residents and groups to liaise and meet with the officials of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources once a month and feed the community back.

He added that with the setting up of the committee, government would have first-hand information to respond adequately when developers build on drainage alignments and houses channel their soak-away into drainages.