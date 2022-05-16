By Joseph Erunke

SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP and House of Representatives hopeful,Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, Sunday,doled out cash and items worth over N40 million to the people of Ideato North and South of Imo State in appreciation to their support to his political career.

Ugochinyere’s gesture to the 27 wards of Ideato North and South was during a reception in his honour by the people of the area.

Thousands of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP faithful trooped out in solidarity to welcome home the spokesman of opposition parties after his aborted disqualification from the of Representatives race.

Dozens of party delegates in a move that suggest more troubles for his opponents also stormed the Sam Mbakwe International Airport in solidarity with Ugochinyere ahead of the party primaries this weekend.

The massive solidarity by the party delegates, açcording to his supporters, may have sent shivers down the spines of other aspirants for Ideato Federal Constituency.

Addressing the massive jubilant crowd Ugochinyere also urged the PDP stakehokders especially the party delegates at the forthcoming party primaries in Ideato North and South to be vigilant and resist any attempt by undemocratic elements to hijack the exercise this weekend.

He told the party faithful who trooped out in massive solidarity to welcome him to Ideato nation after receiving his Certificate of Qualification from the national leadership of PDP that the victory was not without their contributions.

He described his purported disqualification from the race as another joke taken too far adding that any attempt again by anybody no matter how highly placed to either falsify or hijack the party primary this weekend will meet the red eye of his supporters .

The House of Representatives aspirant at his formal reception at St John’s Anglican Church, Osina, told his highly elated supporters especially the delegates to vehemently resist attempt by anybody who might wish to steal, run away or falsify result sheets again in the coming primary election.

The PDP does not belong to a single individual, so do not allow anybody to intimidate you in a party you have laboured for,”he told them.

He added that,”There will be no more name-dropping and those still hanging around Abuja stealing and falsifying results, will no longer have their way.”

He,however, commended the bold steps taken by the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchi Ayu, to “right the wrong perpetuated by some undemocratic elements in the state.”

He assured both the party leadership and his supporters that he was well prepared to lead the party to victory in the general election if elected as the party flag bearer this weekend.

The over N40 million worth items donated to party supporters by the aspirant included laptops, printers, handsets and 5000 PDP membership cards.

Ugochinyere said the items were part of his contribution towards rebuilding the party in the Ideato Federal Constituency.

He also attributed the lingering security challenge in the South-East to the pereceived sense of marginalization by the people and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt the political option and enter into dialogue with the Indigenous People Of Biafra,IPOB, and leaders of the South-East to find lasting solution to the security problem plaguing the region, just as the Federal Government had done with the Niger Delta militants and the Boko Haram terrorists.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere commended Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for the courage to visit the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention and enjoined other governors of the South-East to emulate the Anambra State governor.