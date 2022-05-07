Leaders of the All Progressive Congress in Idanre on Friday unanimously adopted the incumbent lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye as their consensus candidate for party’s House of Representatives primaries scheduled for May 19, 2022.

Adoption of Adefisoye was done during his official declaration in Idanre on Friday. The carnival like event was attended by tumultuous crowd that came from all over the federal constituency.



The coteries of Idanre APC leaders that attended the declaration event was led by the local government party chairman, Hon. Adeuti Olumide. He said that Adefisoye had impressed the party leaders with his good conduct and also performed very well to merit another term of office.

Hon. Olumide added that Small Alhaji, as the lawmaker is popularly known has proven himself as a worthy representative of Idanre people. He further said that the federal lawmaker has done himself and Idanre people very proud with his sterling achievements and performances in the last three years.

“The leaders of APC in Idanre have unanimously adopted our son and performing member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye (Small Alhaji) as our consensus candidate for the 2023 election. We can all see what he has done and what he still plan to do. Small Alhaji made promises and he has already fulfilled his electoral promises. He has done us proud and we are solidly behind him to represent the good people of Idanre/Ifedore for another term in the House of Representatives”, said Adeuti Olumide.

Responding to his adoption as consensus candidate of Idanre APC for the 2023 House of Representatives election, Small Alhaji said the decision was an affirmation of the confidence reposed in his performance by the leaders.

“This adoption by the leaders of APC in Idanre is an appreciation of our legislative performance and interventions in the last three years.

Let me reassure my people that I will never take this adoption and their support and show of love for granted. This is surely a call to greater service and by the grace of God, we will record a landslide victory in the primary and general elections”, Adefisoye assured.

Dignitaries and APC stalwarts that attended the official declaration include Chief Ugbatoyo Akinnibosun, Chief Mrs.Lola Sesay,

Engr.Rapheal Adetimehin, High Chief Osolo Ojo Alalabiaye, Hon. Dejo Adeloye and Prince Adelanke Ogunsakin.

Others are the Ondo Central Zonal Woman leader, Mrs.Ronke Akindolire, Idanre Local Government Women leader, Mrs.Febisola Ilemobola, former Local Government Chairman, Mr.Afolabi Adesoji, former Caretaker Chairman, Mr.Biyi Ayaninuola and Engr.Lanji Akingbulugbe while the the Ward Chairmen were led by their Chairman, Hon. Sunday Ogundolie. All members of Idanre Local Government Legislative Council also attended the event.