 ID Africa bags SABRE awards nomination for COVID-19 awareness

ID Africa, a pan-African communications advisory firm, has earned a prestigious nomination at the forthcoming Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement (SABRE) awards, for its COVID-19 awareness campaign.

Mr Femi Falodun, Chief Executive Officer, ID Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Falodun said the acknowledgements were earned for the firm’s work on the 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign, “Project SafeUp”, executed for “My World of Bags” (MWOB) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

He said that ID Africa was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in the ‘Not for Profit/Charities’ category alongside four other nominees from Kenya, South Africa and Uganda at the SABRE Awards Africa.

According to him, it also received its first SABRE Awards Europe , Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) nomination in the category, ‘Africa’, in the company’s first-ever EMEA SABRE entry.

“Project SafeUp, an initiative of luxury design and manufacturing company, My World of Bags (MWOB) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, provided 1.5 million Personal Protective Equipment like face masks and gloves across South-West Nigeria between 2020 and 2021.

“ID Africa provided communications strategy, and execution support building awareness and interest through creative storytelling at community level, as well as using local advocates and electronic mass media,” he said.

Falodun, said that the awards puts a spotlight on the industry’s most compelling work, especially communication programmes that drive real social and business impact.

“So, it is an honour to be recognised for the work we do at ID Africa., we have spent the past seven years developing a unique approach to communications, and we are truly delighted to be taking this model to new markets as we expand across Africa.

“Our mission remains to help individuals, brands, businesses, and governments understand and connect better with the people they care about,” Falodun said.

According to him, the campaign achieved over 300 mentions in 60 days on print, online, social media and radio platforms across the country.

“And had a staggering online readership of over 100 million users, with 26 indigenous radio content and presenter sessions reaching an estimated 2 million in Lagos and Osun state over the course of a month.

While the 2022 SABRE Awards EMEA shortlist includes over 400 campaigns, selected from among more than 2,000 entries in this year’s competition and are evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.

The 18th edition of the SABRE Awards EMEA will take place at The Guildhall in London on May 27. (NAN)