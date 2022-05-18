Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has arraigned one Professor John Kester Ifeanyichukwu for allegedly attempting to bribe its official with $40,000.

The commission in a one-count charge filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, sitting at Apo, alleged that the defendant issued a cheque valued at $40,000 to its staff member.

It told the court that the cheque was part of $50,000 and a house in Abuja, which the defendant promised the officer to compromise investigation by retrieving his devices, MacBook S/N CIML8BUGDTY3, MacBook S/N W80204J7ATN and iPhone pro11, which were in the custody of the ICPC for investigative activities.

The ICPC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said the defendant was reported to it by the Presidency for alleged acts bordering on corruption, extortion and money laundering.

“ICPC, in a Charge No: CR/025/2022, informed the court of how the defendant induced one of its operatives to smuggle out a particular iPhone and a laptop and to replace them with a dummy that was to be provided by his personal assistant.

“The accused person’s action is contrary to Section 18 (b) and punishable under Section 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him. He was therefore admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million and two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and one of them must have a landed property in Abuja.

“The trial judge also ordered that the Defendant’s international passport and other valid travel documents must be submitted to the court before the next adjourned date otherwise his bail will be revoked”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, trial Justice Angela Otaluka adjourned the case to June 21 for commencement of hearing.