…ICT contribution to GDP increases by 15.21% in 2021 – BoI

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN has entered into collaboration with Bank of Industry, BoI to deepen digital and entrepreneurial skills among accountants and the public.

Meanwhile, the ICT sector contribution to GDP increased to 15.21 per cent in 2021 when compared to 14.7 percent in 2020, BOI revealed.

Speaking at the commissioning of the ICAN-BoI Innovation Plus Hub, 57th President of ICAN,

Mrs Comfort Olu. Eyitayo, said` that the institute sought the collaboration with BoI as part of its overall strategy for building the digital and entrepreneurial skills and competences of its members and the public.

Eyitayo said: “The Hub would help the institute, its members and the participating public to leverage the growing community of tech and innovation talent for delivering new accounting and business related digital products and services to Nigerians, and possibly the world at large.

“Some of the primary objectives of establishing the hub are to train members and the public in the areas of software development, digital skills and entrepreneurial skills; incubate start-ups; refer start-ups to potential angel investors, venture capitalists, among others; build a network of trained techpreneurs; and mentor start-ups into sustainable and successful companies.

“The commissioning of this Hub today is a further manifestation of our resolve to continue to produce future-ready Chartered Accountants who apply technology in providing top-notch services to the public.

Also speaking, Managing Director, BOI, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, said that technology plays a dominant role in many professions in transforming the way by which businesses operate, resulting in improved efficiency.

He said that the tech hub was set up for members of the institute and the society to access necessary skills and competences required to becoming job creators and productive contributor in today’s tech world.

Pitan said that the hub would boost business mentorship and accelerate programmes that encourage young entrepreneurs to scale up.

He said: “In 2020 ICT sector contributed 14.7 percent to the GDP and this increased to 15.21percent in 2021. This shows a growing significant in ICT in growing the economy. In 2021, Nigeria Fintech startups raised $1.37 billion out of a total of $4 billion raised by African fintech startups despite the pandemic.

The demography of entrepreneurs are given added focus and support in BoI. Through CSR, the bank has supported the establishment of 10 tech hubs across the country.

In his key note, Former President of ICAN, Alhaji Razak Jaiyeola, said that establishing a high-impact tech entrepreneurship as a sustainable source of employment is especially critical for nations with young populations, such as Nigeria with over 70 percent of its population below 35 years.

Jaiyeola said that the digital era has brought a fundamental shift in the global economy, pushing the limits of innovation and redefining the boundaries of global trade.

He said: “Innovations have never been faster paced, more widespread, or scaled up more quickly, creating billion-dollar “unicorns”. Over the last 15 years, the ICT sector – as a backdrop to innovation and digital advances – has seen its share grow from just 1.3 percent of the global economy to three percent, and it’s set to grow even more.

Also, Registrar/Chief Executive, ICAN, Prof. Ahmed Kumshe, who commended the BoI said that it was noteworthy that BOI graciously accepted to collaborate with ICAN on the initiative.

We are most delighted with this relationship established between ICAN and BOI. I want to reassure BOI that ICAN is fully committed to keeping the terms of agreement for this project as we work together to deepen the digital skills of ICAN members and the public. The Management of ICAN would ensure that this facility is not only put to optimal use but would also be well maintained.