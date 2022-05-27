By Moses Nosike

The much anticipated CAF Confederation Cup final match between Moroccan football club Renaissance Sportive de Berkane and South Africa-based Orlando Pirates Football Club has come and gone but the memories of hospitality both teams enjoyed in Uyo still lingers. Thanks to the warm reception of adoring football fans but also the premium 5-star hospitality both teams enjoyed at the IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo.

From the serene and tranquil atmosphere filled with lush greenery to the world-class quality of service and amenities, the players were provided with the environment for optimum performance during the final played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo last Friday.

The hotel treated the players to the local culture, cuisines, and hospitality of Akwa Ibom State, making them feel at home away from their respective countries.

General Manager, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Mr. Charles Muia, appreciated RS Berkane and the Orlando Pirates for their choice of IBOM ICON Hotel for hospitality.

“I appreciate the teams for choosing IBOM ICON as their home away from home. We are confident that they enjoyed their stay. We will continue to offer premium hospitality service to these players and others who choose our hotel while spending time in Uyo,” Muia said.

As Akwa Ibom continues to live up to its motto “Land of Promise”, the state remains a confluence of solace, peace, security, rich culture, premium hospitality, and delectable dishes. For these reasons, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort is one of the favourite destinations for local and foreign holiday-makers.

Whilst attracting more travellers and high-octane events, including conferences and sporting events on such an international scale, the resort brings 15 years of innovative and top-quality service to bear in the Nigerian hospitality sector.

Located amidst rich palm forest vegetation, the magnificent hotel occupies 174 hectares of land, including an 18-hole championship golf course and club house, 2 helipads, and a beautiful marina complete with a private jetty. The peaceful and serene atmosphere makes IBOM ICON a one-of-a-kind getaway for every guest. Among the many attractions at the resort are a standard lawn tennis facility, squash court, state-of-the-art gym open 24 hours a day, world-class spa, biking, and swimming pool.

IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort welcomes you to discover the beauty and native hospitality of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, where you and your loved ones are bound to create cherished lifelong memories.