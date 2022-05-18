By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Newly appointed Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier-General Mohammed Fadah has told the corps’ top management and other staff members that he won’t listen to gossips from people that had no good intentions for the Scheme.

“I don’t like gossips, because if you gossip to me, I will invite the person (so you repeat the whispering campaign to his or her face). You don’t need to bring someone down to be get elevated,” Fadah said on Wednesday in Abuja.

He spoke at the formal handing-over of the duties and responsibilities of the Scheme’s Chief Executive Officer to him by his predecessor, Major General Ibrahim Shuaibu, who was deployed to the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army in Minna, Niger state.

Fadah, however, promised to work with the NYSC founding father and other stakeholders for the progress of Scheme.

The new DG, who noted that Major-General Ibrahim had left an indelible mark in the history of the NYSC, said that the Scheme would be better for it, if they worked together.

“I have to be very frank with you. General Ibrahim has left behind a ‘big shoe’, but by the grace of God and with your support, my legs with fit into it.

“A lot of projects have been executed while some are still ongoing. Nevertheless, we’ll make sure we maintain the ones my predecessor has done while we pursue the ongoing ones to a logical end. This is a promise.

“Let us, therefore, work as one family sincerely. Let’s justify our relationship with one another by performing our respective duties. Just do your work. That is what will define my relationship with you.

“I am appealing to you to extend to me the support you have given my predecessor. I need your cooperation and let us make progress.

Fadah declared that he would also sustain the ideals of the founding fathers of the NYSC with regards to national unity, cohesion and integration.