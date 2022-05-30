.

— Appreciates delegates for standing strong despite threats, intimidation, harassment

Dayo Johnson, Akure

A frontline senatorial aspirant in the just concluded primary elections of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo Central Senatorial district, Dr.Tola Emmanuel Awosika, has promised not to leave or work against the party despite losing its ticket during the election.

Awosika was defeated in the contest by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeniyi Adegbonmire and has since conceded defeat.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, he pledged to continue to support and work for the progress of the party, and also expressed appreciation to his supporters and delegates who participated in the exercise. .

He lauded his supporters who stood by him before and after the party primary despite the level of threats, intimidation and harassment meted out to him in the course of the electioneering process.

He however, urged them not to dump the party or work against the party despite the challenges facing the party.

Awosika expressed optimism that the party will soon overcome the current leadership crisis noting that there are still party members that believe in the party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership.

” I want to specially express my profound gratitude to all delegates that voted for me and also my supporters across the state”

” I am particularly excited and grateful for the massive support and acceptance given to me from the beginning and all through the process leading to the primary election.

“I appreciate them for standing strong despite the level of threats, intimidation and harassment meted out on me in the course of the electioneering process.

“Today I am happy I have won the hearts of my people and I will never let them down. I will be there for you and continue to fight for you always and I will always be there.

“I congratulate the APC on their choice and winner of this race and wish the candidate well in the coming general election”

Awosika expressed his willingness to continue to work with the party, just as he said he will continue to lift up people and contribute his quota to building the Ondo State that we all desire.

Awosika polled 44 votes in the primary election while the winner, Adegbonmire scored 144 votes.