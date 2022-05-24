.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Clement Faboyede, has dismissed insinuations that he would defect from the party because he failed to secure the party’s ticket to represent Ondo Central senatorial district.

Faboyede came third in the Party’s primary election held in Akure, the state capital on Monday.

Speaking with newsmen, Faboyede, said as a core party man, he will never abandon the party, particularly since he gave his all to the party when PDP was down in the state.

He debunked viral statements disparaging former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and other PDP leaders over the outcome of the party primary.

Faboyede added that he accepted the results of the primary and was ready to work with Ifedayo to secure victory at the general elections.

“The primary was free and fair, that is the truth. The atmosphere was conducive, devoid of rancour and followed all the procedures. I accept the outcome of that primary.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that without malice I stand and I have never asked anybody either on Facebook or WhatsApp to start casting aspersions and derogatory languages on my leader, Dr Rahman Olusegun Mimiko.

“I want to make it clear that I have no grudge against anybody. If PDP picks anybody tomorrow, on PDP I stand, I will still perform and Ifedore will still deliver.

“I’m a PDP person and a party man to the core. I was the chairman of the party in the state when it was in tatters and down. When I came out of incarceration courtesy of APC victimisation, I was assisted by Eyitayo Jegede SAN to put the party back to its footing.

“We had two senators out of three, three House of Representatives members out of nine and we came first for our presidential flag bearer then, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the Southwest.”

“The man that carried the day, Ifedayo Adedipe, I have absolute and maximum respect for him. He is our community leader, a well known Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, and a highly successful lawyer.

“He has called me twice and we had useful discussions, and I appreciate him for his elderly talks as well as his sportsmanship attitude,” Faboyede said.