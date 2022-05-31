By Adeola Badru

One of the senatorial aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo Central senatorial district, Engineer Faozey Nurudeen Oladotun has declared that he was the winner of the primary election held in the senatorial district.

Oladotun who spoke yesterday to Vanguard, urged the leadership of APC to declare him as the winner, because he was the one that scored the highest number of votes during the primary election.

Our correspondent recalls that no fever than seven aspirants on the platform of APC indicated interest to represent Oyo Central senatorial district in the national assembly in the next general elections.

Our correspondent learnt that Oyo central is made up of eleven local government areas spread across Ibadan (5) Oyo (4) and Ogbomoso (2).

The local government areas are Atiba, Afijio, Oyo East, Oyo West, Akinyele, Egbeda, Lagelu, Oluyole, Ona Ara, Surulere and Ogo Oluwa.

It was gathered that the primary election was held at Moniya area of Ibadan on Saturday.

One of the aspirants, Faozey Nurudeen Oladotun, has however, declared that he was the one that scored the highest number of votes, hence the party should declare him the winner.

Oladotun, who polled 300 in the primary election, insisted that he was the winner of the primary election, because none of the other aspirants scored what he got in the election.

Oladotun, also in a statement made available to journalists through the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Alhaji Semiu Alebiosu, insisted that he won the primary election held on Saturday and presided over by Mrs Ajibike.

He said that he scored 300 votes to defeat Dr. Yunus Akintunde who scored 114 votes, Hon. Bimbo Kolade who scored 30 votes, Mr Oyeleru Oyedemi who scored 43 votes and Senator Ayo Adeseun who scored 0 vote.

Oladotun while speaking further appealed to APC leadership not to upturn his victory.

He added that it will be wrong to declare someone who came second as the winner of an election held in a democratic setting.

“I was the winner of the APC primary election held in Oyo central. I scored 300 votes.”

“The election was held on Saturday and presided over by Mrs Ajibike. It was held at Royal Seed Event Centre, Moniya, Ibadan.”

“I scored 300 votes ahead of Dr Yunus Akintunde (114), Hon. Bimbo Kolade (30), Mr Oyeleru Oyedemi (43) and Senator Ayo Adeseun (0).

“So, how can someone who came second be announced as the winner of the election. I am appealing to the APC leadership not to upturn my victory. I won the election.”