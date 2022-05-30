Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has said that he will never be ashamed to talk about President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as a “good man“.

Umahi made the declaration in Abakaliki while granting audience to the Central Working Committees of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

Umahi described Buhari as a man driven by his integrity and “practical willingness to develop the country”.

“People have, however, taken advantage of his goodness to do lots of unprintable things.

“There are several great and mighty things he had done for the South-East zone such as the Second Niger Bridge, durable roads, among others.

“People don’t talk about these things but I will never be ashamed to talk about them,” he said.

The governor noted that Ebonyi developed astonishingly under Buhari’s tenure and its people would remain eternally grateful to him.

“The 16 years of the opposition party cannot be compared to the seven years of Buhari’s administration as it concerns the state.

“People have been saying that he gives me money and loves me but undoubtedly he loves me.

“I have, however, said even before him that he gives me what he gives other states but it depends on what we do with such money,” he said.

He thanked the leadership of both unions for their visit to the state and for their commendations of his modest achievements.

“Nigerians are tired of promises from aspiring leaders and should start demanding from those leaders their stewardship in office.

“I am hoping that you convene your next quarterly meeting in the state by August and by then you will disembark on our new international airport,” he said.

Mr Chris Isiguzo, the NUJ National President, thanked the governor for the reception and his wondrous developmental strides.

“Judging by your performance in office, Nigerians should be imploring on you to be their president and not the opposite.

Mrs Ladi Bala, the NAWOJ President, also commended the governor’s infrastructural strides, noting that people would be wondering how he got the money for such projects.

