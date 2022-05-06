Dr Bukola Saraki

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has assured that he will do everything possible to ensure safety and also provide free medical services to Nigerians if elected president in 2023.

Bukola gave the assurance on Friday, while addressing delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Katsina State ahead of the forthcoming national convention of the party.

While narrating the ordeal the country is currently undergoing, Bukola said he will bring back peace and safety to Nigeria, if he is given the opportunity.

In his words:

“I am at home. Katsina is my home and that is why I’m coming here first to inform my brothers and all of us that it’s my intention to seek for the position of the president.

“Nigeria today is in a very bad situation. The security situation in this country needs to be rescued and saved.

“In 2005-2006, I remember I came to Katsina, and from Katsina we drove through Jibia and went to Zamfara. You cannot do that again toady. Now you can no longer go by road nor by railway, and you cant even stay at home.

“But if you make me your President, God’s willing, we’ll be able to go back and drive all the way to Zamfara from Katsina again. I’ll ensure that safety and security is returned to Katsina and Nigeria at large,

“We will put money into equipment and ensure that we do everything needed to make sure that our people can sleep at night in safety.

Bukola also noted that “during the time of PDP, there was jobs for youths in the country but today over 50 percent of the youths don’t have any job.

However, he said: if I become president by God’s grace, we’ll create jobs for youths, farmers will be able to go back to farm and there will be availability of food for our people.

“We will also be able to ensure that hospitals are working and make sure that nobody anymore pays for medical services. It will be free under my leadership, by God’s grace.”

The former Senate president urged delegates to remember those who have been with them long ago and not those running to them now because they want their votes.

“We have been with you yesterday, we are with you today, and insha Allah, we’ll be with you tomorrow,” Bukola said.

Presenting Saraki to the delegates earlier, former Katsina State Governor, Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema described the former Senate president as the true version of a political driver of the nation’s politics who is young, dynamic, educated, exposed and an experienced politician, noting that he has no doubt in his mind that Katsina will be in the front burner if Saraki is given a chance to lead the country.