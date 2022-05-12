Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, says he is confident of clinching the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Bakare said this when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday, shortly after submitting his Presidential Expression and Nomination form in Abuja

“What is up next, is in the hands of the party, and the organisers of the screening and everything before the primary election, we have complied with all the rules.

“Anyone that participates in a race must run according to the rules, we have fulfilled our own side, now is for the party to set the stage and to tell us what is next.

“For those who may have appeal, they will appeal and thereafter, there will be primary and by the grace of God, we have decided to run according to the rules,’’ he said.

Bakare said that he would win by the special grace of God, adding that “my chances are as bright as that of any other person’’.

“I am eminently qualified either by age, experience or everything that counts in this race. And I trust God that I will emerge the winner,” Bakare said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bakare was the running mate of President Muhammad Buhari in 2015 presidential election on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Congress (CPC).