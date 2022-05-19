UK- based rising Nigerian singer, Eniola Adeniji popularly known as Loborhas bosated that he possesses what eludes other singers in terms of creativity and quality of his music.

The singer made this assertion, while in a chat with our reporter. He spoke ahead of dropping his new single titled, “Pemi Samba.”

According to him, “I have more than what it takes to hold my own in the country’s music scene. I am second to none. No matter how big every artist can be, I still feel they still missing what I am going to fill in”, said Lobor.”

Lobor said he’s ready to wow the world with some fresh new bangers which will drop pretty soon.

He released his debut single titled ‘Dey’ in 2019. His forthcoming single which will be on all music platforms was inspired by family and friends who persuaded the singer to utilize his God-given talent.

A graduate of Oduduwa University, the London based act hails from Lagos State.He’s signed under a management contract with bblack record started singing at the age of five years old.