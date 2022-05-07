Multitalented artist, Move and Dream is an artistic human both in visuals, voice and interpretation and as such has described his kind of music as Global feel noting that his genre of music cuts across all age range, people in different works of life amongst others.

Citing an example, Move and Dream described his collaboration with Brymo as a song with a whole lot of global acceptance.

Describing his sojourn into music, Move and Dream disclosed that his love music started at a very early age giving him a clear cut understanding of what it takes to make music that would cut across.

He said ‘ The entire process of making music would be very natural to one knowing fully that music is about sound and content’. Stating further he noted that he makes global sound music that can be performed at an level, concerts, festivals, tours amongst others.