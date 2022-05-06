Budding Nigerian singer Damilolah, in this interview, he shares his experience growing up, style of music and other interesting issues.

Can we meet you?

My name is David Samuel Atundaolu popularly known as DAMILOLAH. I am an indigene of Osun State, born and brought up in Plateau State. I come from a family of six, fixing me on the second spot.

What inspired you to go into music?

The peace I get whenever I listen to music made go into music. Music iis my bestfriend. I listen to music to aid me in a smooth run in my business or activities. The peace I get from music is what I want to give out.

How do you describe the music that you typically create?

I love recording ‘soul touching Melody’. A peace influx sound that reflects my unique personality.

Do you think your music has mainstream/commercial appeal?

Yes, I do.

What are some of the challenges you face as an independent artiste?

I have faced alot of challenges as an independent artiste. Haven to do everything by yourself and managing yourself and your craft can be tedious atimes, but the passion keeps us going.

Does being an independent artiste make it more difficult to gain acceptance into the music industry?

Kind of because you will have to create the opportunity you need to get accepted in the industry.

If you could change just one thing about the Nigerian music industry, what would that be?

Breaking of music outfits that make things hard for the up and coming artiste not to showcase their talents.

Career-wise, what is the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Not to loose hope in myself as Ann art maker. I should stay focussed and not think about the money when pushing my craft.

You have the looks and the voice. How do you handle your fans? Female fans, specifically.

Mehn!!! Lol. This is the hard part of it. Almost every female fan wants a piece of me. I have turned them down countless times in the most polite way ever and some conclude on me having an attitude.

So I decided to take them as friends (friend zone them) rather than push them away.

What would you be doing by now, if not music?

I would have been a good basketballer, computer engineer and a great entrepreneur.

Who are the artistes you are most likely to collaborate within the shortest possible time?

I will be collaborating with BOC, Auxboy, Freezlinks, Star Bright, Ice GEO, Empero, Marksheddy and a few others.

Tell us about the single , “Dont Vibe”. Why did you make it?

I could recall a scenerio that happened between my lady and I. She came visiting with a mood and I tried talking her out of it but it was difficult. I sang and she smiled. The words that came out was “Just dance while I sing since we can’t vibe love”. That was it.

Tell us about your Recordz “Blue Sky Music”?

Blue sky Music is family to me because it has been the best source for me as an independent act. BSM is home to good and extraordinary acts like myself. The record went through alot to get myself and a few others to the point we are in presently.

Listening to your music, one can easily tell that you are a lover boy.

Oh yeah! I am a lover boy.. I love to love and be loved.

How do you think the internet has affected your music?

The internet has given me the power to produce, upload and promote my sound to a greater audience. It has given people more access to discovering what I know how to do best_Music.

What is the worst trouble music has gotten you into?

Family. I had to do things against my dad’s wish and kept late nights just for this dream.

Music can be a good tool to effect good governance. How have you been able to influence your society with your music?

During periods of tension and conflicts amongst people, a street show is organized to bring the people together under an umbrella of peace and unity.

What do you think about the role Nigerian musicians played during the chaos faced in Nigerian recently?

I think they are trying. The likes of Burna Boy and Davido. They do alot to help the people forget what the country is presently going through.