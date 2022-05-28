By Nwafor Sunday

Peter Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has given reasons he should become the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Fayose while addressing delegates and party members during the party National Convention/ presidential primaries, said he knew how to defeat incumbents. “I have the penchant for defeating incumbents”, he said.

Fayose, who is a presidential aspirant, said if he were to be a prophet he would have had lots of money. “I would have made lots of money if I were a prophet. I told you that President Muhammadu Buhari is a failure. Elect me and I will defeat Buhari.

“I have defeated two incumbents. I know how to defeat them to make our country great again”.