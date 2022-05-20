John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnanani, has denied reports making the rounds that his aides attacked a constituent at a meeting with party delegates in Enugu.

Nnamani described the reports as a misrepresentation of facts, mischievous and malicious.

He said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, the scheduled meeting with party delegates of the People Democratic Party (PDP) from two local governments of the state was held at the open arena in the council secretariat of Enugu North Local Government Area under a convivial atmosphere.

The meeting with delegates is to seek their support for his re-election to the senate in 2023.

His first outing in the senate was between 2007 and 2011 while he won election for a renewed term in 2019.

Nnamani said on arrival at the venue of the meeting, he went round to exchange pleasantries with the delegates.

He further explained that on getting to the pavilion where many delegates were seated, he obtain an altercation between a group of suspected thugs and security operatives over an attempt to break into the security ring around him.

The former Enugu State Governor further started that a scuffle ensued when a former chairman of Enugu South local government area of Chiene I. Chiene allegedly “confronted the security men and reportedly held the rifle sling of an operative.“

Other security operatives swooped on him in an attempt to retrieve the rifle, as the former council chairman dared them .

Nnamani said it took his personal intervention to avert total chaos. This, he said paved the way for normalcy to be restored and the rest of the event went on peacefully.

He said, “My people were pleased with my accomplishments so far and they promised to return me to the Senate in 2023.”

The Senator added that the delegates were also addressed by Ofor Chukwuegbo representing Enugu North/South and party leaders. They all pledged to the success of the primaries in Enugu state .