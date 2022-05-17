By Nwafor Sunday

The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has said that he can’t run for presidency because of his role at AfDB.

A support group had last week purchased and submitted the N100m Presidential form of the All Progressives Congress for him.

Nigerians have since been waiting for his response.

Reacting via a statement sighted by Vanguard, the top banker appreciated the effort, kindness and sacrifices of his supporters, noting that he is “fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.”

The statement reads: “I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.

“I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa”.