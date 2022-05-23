.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former governor, of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has replied to his former deputy governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka over an alleged outburst on his failure to clinch the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the June 18, 2022 governorship election.

Fayose replied to Olusola-Eleka in a statement titled, “Re: Notification of Withdrawal from Senatorial Contest; I wasn’t Deceitful and Arrogant in 2014 When I Choose you as Deputy, Guber Candidate.

According to Fayose, Olusola Eleka had written a letter to the National Chairman of our party, the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on the withdrawal of his Senatorial aspiration for Ekiti South.

Fayose said, “As my former Deputy and follower, a self-professed “Aremo Osoko,” even though I feel strongly that I should not join issues with you, it is important to set the records straight, especially on your use of words like deceitful and arrogant in addressing my person, which is highly regrettable.

“Most importantly, as a political follower and a Professor of repute, I feel you should not forget the history that soon, by allowing yourself to be taken over by emotions such that you will speak ill of a man you once called your “greatest political leader.”

“Have you forgotten that you were in the classroom when I brought you to be my deputy in 2014 without being part of my emergence as a PDP candidate? This is aside from the fact that you were unknown to anyone at the party then. Then, I was not deceitful and arrogant, but the best if I may quote you rightly,” he said.

Fayose added, “It was a condition precedent that we will leave the office together in 2018. Rather than leaving with you, I endorsed you as the PDP Governorship candidate and by the grace of God, you emerged the candidate against all odds and interests. I became the enemy of those who was opposed to your emergence as a candidate without being tagged as deceitful and arrogant.

“I also worked tirelessly for your election as governor, and you know that you are not the governor of Ekiti State today, not because we lost the election. Then, I was to you, the greatest among leaders.

The statement read further, “Unfortunately in 2022, for reasons known to you, you missed the privilege of being endorsed as I did in 2018, part of what earned me your new title of deceitful and arrogant. I have become a man you openly disparage, forgetting that every day is not Christmas.

“However, I consider this as a prize for leadership. Nonetheless, all necessary lessons were learnt. Interestingly, the public you intend to get their sympathy against me are no fools. They certainly have a sense of history.

“Eleka, as I always call you, I think it is time you do a soul searching and ask yourself what went wrong. Finally, let me state that my love for you goes beyond political followership and my doors shall remain open for you always. I wish you well,”

