In its effort to contribute to the Nigerian government’s broadband ambition of ensuring that adequate internet coverage is available to at least 90 percent of Nigerians, Hyperia Limited is partnering with YahClick, a leading satellite broadband provider in Nigeria, to bridge the digital divide, especially to the unserved and the underserved communities in the country.

Hyperia’s Managing Director, Gabriel Bouzerdan, in a statement issued yesterday said: “By partnering carefully selected distribution partners, Hyperia is focused on expanding opportunities, and supporting our goal of bringing improved digital communication services to even the hardest-to-reach parts of Nigeria.”

He noted that the company is well-positioned to deliver satellite internet services to consumers throughout the country, especially in towns and villages outside the reach of fiber connectivity.

Bouzerdan said Hyperia solutions are completely independent of terrestrial infrastructure enabling all their subscribers to enjoy uninterrupted, unlimited or capped access to the Internet.

The statement added that the market opportunity that satellite creates has been a core strategic focus for Hyperia over the past few years.

According to him, the “satellite broadband market is being driven by a surge in demand which has increased government efforts to promote infrastructure that results in efficient operations that boost productivity.

“We are proactively working to expand our capacity to meet the growing broadband needs of Nigeria and the remote communities we serve; supporting the Nigerian government’s broadband plan to ensure adequate coverage is available to at least 90 percent of the Nigerian population.”

On YahClick (powered by Hughes), the statement disclosed that it provides commercial Ka-band satellite broadband solutions to unserved and underserved communities across the Middle East, Africa, Central and Southwest Asia.

“It aims to unlock the socio-economic potential of the communities it serves by bringing the benefits of digital inclusion through its cost-effective and high-performance broadband solutions delivered through the High Throughput Satellites (HTS)” the statement noted.