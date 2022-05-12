By Adesina Wahab

FORMER Deputy Director-General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Dr Lance Musa Elakama, has said that without cultivating and imbibing the virtues of integrity, perseverance, empathy, hard work, knowledge among others, today’s youth might find it difficult to excel in their chosen lines.

Elakama, who spoke in Lagos during the launch of three books he authored, said thinking there was a short cut to success without those virtues and others, would only lead to frustration and ultimate failure.

The books launched were Principles in practical management; Starting and running your own business and The grand rules for the journey of life.

“People should not be afraid of failing in any decent venture they go into. You build success from failure. I decided to write the books because I believe that when you write a book, you are also giving back to the society. Any knowledge you have and you don’t pass to others, when you die, such knowledge is wasted.

” Our youths must also improve on their reading habit and culture. From reading, you can get some great ideas. Idea is what you need first to start a business.

Our children should be encouraged to read, readers are leaders. The Bible says people perish for lack of knowledge. “Going into business enterprise is the way to go now. Government cannot give jobs to everyone, it is not possible.

People should learn how to start their own businesses and imbibe the great virtues that will make them excel,” he said.

Elakama, who also spoke on Three kinds of people and their fundamental styles of social interactions, categorised people into givers, takers and matchers.

He implored people to be givers, saying a lot of benefits are in giving, though some may see givers as being weak. Giving a testament to Elakama, a former school mate of his, Mr Imade Eghosa, described him as a consummate family man and a great giver. “He is an assiduous and untiring worker.

I witnessed this proposition first hand when he was the Finance Manager, while I was the company accountant of the Coconut Industries Limited in Badagry between 1988 and 1990,” he said. The books were reviewed by Mr Femi Awoyemi, Sir Ike Onyechi and Dr Michael Fadeyi.