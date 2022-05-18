How to make national devt  plans work — Ekpo, Peterside, others at Vanguard Economic Discourse

From left — Dr. Tayo Aduloju, Chief Operating Officer/Co-Chair elect, Nigerian Economic Summit Group NESG; Mr Rasheed Adegbenro, Technical Adviser, representing DG, both of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN; Prof Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean Lagos Business School[LBS]; Mr. Sam Amuka, Publisher, Vanguard; Mr. Atedo Peterside, Chairman of the occasion; Prof Akpan Ekpo, Chairman, Foundation for Economic Research and Training; Mr David Adeosun; Mr Olufemi Awoyemi, Chairman Prosharegroup, and Onyeka Chris, Assistant General Secretary, NLC, at the Vanguard Economic Discourse, at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Photos: Akeem Salau.

*Level playing field, policy consistency needed to attract investment

*FG assures on implementation of NDP 2025

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

The 2022 Vanguard Economic Discourse held in Lagos yesterday lived up to its billing with leading economy experts highlighting six critical measures necessary to make the nation’s National Development Plans deliver economic development and improve living standards for Nigerians.

These measures, they stressed, include good governance, policy consistency, level playing field, human resource development, predictable regulatory behaviour, infrastructure and policy for a digital economy.

They warned that without these measures, the recently unveiled National Development Plan 2025, will fail to deliver its objectives and targets like the nine previous national plans before it.

The Federal Government however assured that it has put in place measures to ensure the implementation of the NDP 2025 in order to achieve its objectives and targets.

The experts include Chairman Foundation for Economic Research and Training (FERT), Prof Akpan Ekpo, who delivered the keynote address and chairman of the occasion Mr. Atedo Peterside, who is also the Founder/Pioneer CEO of Stanbic IBTC, as Chairman.

Other speakers are Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning; Professor Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School (LBS); Mr. Johnson Chukwu; MD/CEO, Cowry Assets Management Limited; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, DG, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN; Aliyu Wabba, President Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; Dr. Tayo Aduloju, Chief Operating Officer/ Co-Chair at Nigerian Economic Summit Group NESG and CEO, Porshare Group, Mr. Femi Awoyemi.

Dignitaries in attendance at the Discourse include former Minister of Industry, Chief Mrs. Nike Akande, Director General Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, represented by Hafsat Rufai, Director, SEC Lagos Office, Head, Economic Intelligence Unit, Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs Olayinka Ojo is around; Visiting Researcher, Lagos State Ministry Of Economic Planning And Budget, Dr. Adebayo Adedokun, MD/CEO of Highcap Securities Limited, David Adonri; and CEO of PFI Capital, Peter Edegbe.

Others include Executive Secretary, Major Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, and CEO, Integrated Resources Ltd, Meter Manufacturer & Meter Asset Providers to Electricity Distribution Companies, Engr Durosola Omogbenigun.