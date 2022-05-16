More light has been shed on the unfortunate and barbaric chain of events that led to the murder of Sunday David Imoh and the hospitalisation of Francis Olatimji and Phillip Balogun due to mob action by commercial motorcyclists on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Lekki, Lagos State.

Reports have been rife about the unfortunate incident, with uncertainty surrounding the events which led to the mob killing and setting Imoh ablaze, while beating Olatimji and Balogun to an inch of their lives.

The late Imoh served as a Sound Engineer for Legacy360 band, while Olatimji, Balogun served as Saxophonist and Keyboardist respectively.

In a statement released by Legacy360 band, the trio met their unfortunate fates after a misunderstanding over N100 change with an Okada rider of Northern extraction.

According to the statement, Imoh and Balogun boarded a bike and on getting to their destination, had an argument with the bike rider over N100 change, which ultimately led to the bike rider and colleagues attacking both men, while Olatimji was attacked while trying to settle the scuffle.

The statement reads, “The Mob attack that took the life of Sunday David Imoh, the band’s Sound Engineer and hospitalised the band’s saxophonist (Francis Olatimji) and keyboardist (Philip Balogun) remains a nightmare not only to the Band members but also to their families and the general public.

That fateful Thursday, May 12, 2022, just like every other Thursday for the Band (LEGACY360 BAND) to perform at various occasion venues.

The Sound engineer (Sunday David Imoh) and one of the keyboard players who mounted the same bike had an argument over (Money change) with the Okada rider (AN ABOKI) at its destination on Admiralty road – which resulted in what became a Cold-Blooded Night. The other Okada riders (that were of the same tribe) came out and avenge their brothers which turns out to be an attack on the 2 band members of Legacy360 band group.

This band members were humiliated, suffered some beaten to a pulp and the sound engineer SUNDAY DAVID IMOH lost his life right there and was BURNT right there on the road.

Even worse, the saxophonist that was to play for the night heard about what was happening while the fight ensued, as he went off to settle not having a full grasp of what was really going on. On getting there, he was also beaten to a pulp. The saxophonist (Francis Olatunji and the Keyboardist (Philip Balogun ) had to be taken to the emergency unit of the hospital where they were later admitted.

These are young men that went about normal business of playing music.

There should be every need for the right Justice. We mourn with the band and family of the deceased and the wounded music giants.

Long Live LEGACY360 Band”