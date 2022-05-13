The most fulfilling thing in life is to witness one’s dream come to pass and life goals accomplished. The journey begins first with identifying what thought that fills the heart and the thing it beats after.



However easy it may seem to dream, the greatest hurdle is summoning strength to chase the ambition. But Nigerian music star, Oguro Ibos, popularly known as Zilly Tiger, began to live his dream as early as the age of nine when he identified music as his life’s calling.





Zilly Tiger started writing songs in his teenage years and turned into sweet melodies he performed in shows and events. Since then, he sets his path on the uncompromising journey into stardom.



The Ambose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma graduate brushed up his skill on the campus ground by notching up performances that heralded him among students and friends as music sensation.



The 31-year-old, who is the other half of singing duo, Two Tigers, which was formed in 2017, released his first single, ‘Way back’, in 2016. A year later, he hit the airwaves with two new singles; ‘Tonight’ and ‘Small Small’ in which he featured Ejoba in the latter.



In the same year, Zilly Tiger joined his childhood friend Jimoh Abiodun Prince, also known as Zeel Tiger, and the pair formed Two Tigers, who have now become a global musical wave.



Zilly Tiger and his partner may not be easily reckoned with back home in Nigeria, but are enjoying huge fanbase in Italy, where they based. After the union, they released four singles, which are: Conquer, ‘Shakara’, ‘Suwe’ and More Money. They also features ace Nigerian artiste, Jaywon, in a single track titled ‘Mama Prayer’, shortly after they merged.



“At first, the foreigners thought it would be hard to understand our song but once it goes on air, they are all on their feet, vibing and dancing all the way,” Zilly Tiger recounted.



In 2020 during the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, Ibos and his partner led demonstrations in Rome, in solidarity with the youths back home, over the high-handedness of the now defunct arm of the Nigeria Police, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).