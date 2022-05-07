.

How Nancy Ogbue is ‘clothing the street’

By Juliet Ebirim

Events compere and mediapreneur, Nancy Ogbue, is taking charity to another dimension with her initiative to give street kids access to quality education

At the International Day of the Street Child which took place last month, her NGO – Street Aid Africa Foundation founded in 2018, held its “Clothe the Street” outreach.

The outreach affords those in slums and under privileged communities, an opportunity to shop for clothing items for free.

According to Nancy, Street Aid Africa is passionate about giving street children access to quality education.

“Our core focus is on SDG4 (quality education) and while we take street-connected children to school on scholarship, we also ensure, that we have programs that reach out to the entire family unit. As we help send the kids to school, we make sure to involve the parents and families, so as to ensure that the children have a positive environment at home, which in turn enable them give their best.” she reiterated.

This year’s outreach which was held at Bright Achiever’s School, Bariga, Lagos, was in partnership with Strategic Solutions Foundation based in the United States. They raised donations and sent two full barrels of clothing and school items. Other sponsors across Nigeria also sent items.