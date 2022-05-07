Olawale Babatunde Animashaun better known as Wale Poh Poh, head of presentation at the popular Max FM radio station and also the anchor of prime time show, Wetin Dey shares some experiences where his iconic deep voice has come to his rescue.

He went down memory lane on how his voice once saved him from being attacked by street boys in the United States of America.



“It’s a two-way thing when it comes to my voice. It has helped me out in times of trouble and I can also say I have had reasons to be embarrassed over it also. I recall it once saved me in the US.

“There was a time when I was in the US and I was at a bus stop… I just came out of the train and it was late and these bad guys were coming towards me. Immediately they got close to me and I spoke and that was all. They had to retreat because the voice they heard really got them scared”.

“My voice also commands respect, especially with police men. Once they stop me and I go like, ‘good evening, can I help you?’ They go like, ‘sorry sir! Dey go!’ (Laughs)”, he added.

Wale also talked about some embarrassing moments he’s had to deal with on account of his deep voice.

“One thing I must state is that I know I can’t do news. I did news once and my oga back then in Ray Power warned me never to do news again in my life. I think the most embarrassing one for me was a day we went clubbing and I came back about 4 or 4.30am in the morning; I was tired and about to sleep then my phone rang and when I picked the phone from my sleepy mode and I go like, ‘Hello…’ and the person was like, ‘blood of Jesus’ and hung up immediately (General Laughter). I must say that was really embarrassing.