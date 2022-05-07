Osang Usie Otukpa, is that visionary entrepreneur who channeled his passion for sneakers into a business. The visionary CEO of Flykicks, a sneakers and street wear retail store has averred that his love for sneakers made him start Flykicks.

In his words: “Growing up I had always had intense love for sneakers and street wear style. It had always been difficult to get original pairs of sneakers as they were no vendors or walk in stores. I then, will mostly rely on my aunties or friends abroad to bring me pairs when they are visiting. So sometime last year, I was in Dubai at the time and I said to myself why not open up a sneaker store back home in Lagos to have sneaker aficionados like me just walk in and shop for the sneakers they love. Other than wait on personal shoppers to take the whole time to deliver or shop online, you can wear the sneaker to see how it really fits. Well, that thought birthed Flykicks and today it’s a brand sneakers lovers in Nigeria love. I am happy we were able to solve a problem we sneakers lovers were experiencing. I am glad we are filling that vacuum”.

Asked about the audience the store caters for, Otukpa said:”Flykicks cater for sneakers lovers and street wear fashion lovers around Africa and beyond. We are the brand you can trust”.

The fashionable businessman also noted that he has gotten patronage from some of the biggest celebrities in Nigeria.

“Celebrities love to stay true to their feet so they always shop with us at flykicks. The likes of Rema, Zlatan, Backroad Gee, Vector, Mayorkun, Dremo, Buju, Big Brother Naija’s Neo, Dorathy, Poco Lee and others have been patronizing us”.