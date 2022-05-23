By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The House of Representatives Primaries of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, in Cross River, experienced a little hitch following the late arrival of Committee members as well as election materials.

Vanguard learned that it was occasioned by travel delays because of shortage flights coming to Calabar.

The Committee Chairman, Cpt Dan Egbe and his team arrived the PDP Secretariat (Annex) at about 3 pm and went into meeting with Party Chairman, Venatius Ikem Esq. House of Reps aspirants from other stakeholders including Guber aspirants as well as House of Assembly aspirants.

Those sighted by our reporter at the Party Secretariat include Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, Sen. Gershom Bassey, Hon. Danial Asuquo, Hon. Nkoyo Toyo, Hon. Eta Mbora, Hon. Dominic Oqua amongst others.

At the time of filing this report, Vanguard learned that for Cal. South, Akpabuyo and Bakassi Federal Constituency were at the verge of concluding the exercise while that of Cal. Municipal, Odukpani Federal Constituency voting had been concluded.

Speaking with journalists at the Secretariat, Cross River PDP Chairman Venatius Ikem Esq said apart from the little hitch they experienced due to logistics he believes the exercise would be a smooth one adding that he was confident that everything will go on without any hassle.

On his part, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, who is a Frontline Governorship aspirant also said he was certain that the process would be 100 % successful.

READ ALSO:

Sir Archibong also said the crowd at the Secretariat was indicative of the fact that people wanted to ensure the material went to the right location adding that it would be a peaceful exercise.

He further stated that it doesn’t matter how long the exercise lasts, but the most important thing was that they (Party) got it right.

Also speaking, Sen. Gershom Bassey representing Southern Senatorial District and a Guber aspirant noted that the Committee were delayed due to transport ( flight) and other logistics but won’t in any way affect the exercise.

Sen. Bassey said he was sure that the process will go on smoothly as there was no cause for alarm because PDP remains a family in Cross River state.

Vanguard however learned that the exercise ( Voting ) for Cal.South, Akpabuyo and Bakassi Federal Constituency which was originally scheduled to hold at the Cultural center was stopped because the state government allegedly sealed off the venue, and they had to take the exercise to a new venue (African Club) at Calabar road, opposite the Post office.