The popular saying that “experience is the best teacher” was not just coined in the corners of a drinking joint, but rather by those who moved from the restrictions of traditional employment to create jobs.

Entrepreneurs took the required courage to go through the process of deliberate learning and afterward, think out of the box to create their own start-ups.

A Chinese proverb says: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” Ayodele Donye Samson, popularly known as E4luxury, and founder of E4luxury Jewellery, followed the tread board, and today, he is counting his blessings as a young entrepreneur.

E4luxury followed his passion and took the bold step to launch his company, E4luxury Jewellery and Watch more than five years ago. The move has become the game-changer in the business in Nigeria today and the choice destination for celebrities and the country’s elite class.

However, it was not without learning the rudiments of the business, which adequately prepared him.

“I had a modest beginning as an affiliate marketer of jewellery products in 2014 in Ibadan. I had worked hard to grow the business. My effort was rewarded as E4Luxury has now captured a sizable market share”, said E4luxury.

Ayodele Samson studied Mass Communication at Lead City University in Ibadan, Oyo State, and many have wondered how he came about the ambition to become a jeweller. He revealed that passion drove him into the venture.

“All you need is passion,” E4luxury told his audience recently while speaking at a business forum in Ibadan.

However, E4luxury revealed that while growing up, there was no indication that he would go into the trade.

“When I was growing up, there was no indication in my upbringing that I could become a jeweller. I was born into a family of four, I attended Police Children Primary School, and Unique Secondary School and later proceeded to Lead City University where I bagged a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications in 2014. By the following year, I had become a jewellery businessperson,” E4luxury CEO disclosed.