Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw Wednesday disclosed on Twitter that her cleaner was rejected by a hospital in Lagos State after she was stabbed on her way to work during the early hours.

According to Kate, the cleaner was stabbed at Idowu Martins area, Victoria Island in Lagos before she was rushed to a nearby hospital but the staff allegedly rejected her, saying they don’t accept patients with knife wounds.

She further mentioned in her narration that she was at the gym when this happened and only got the news when she got home.

Narrating the incident on Twitter, the actress wrote:

“My cleaner was stabbed this morning at 6 am on her way to work on Idowu Martins next to Mega Plaza…

“She managed to get to a clinic nearby and was told that they do not treat knife wounds!!

“She is now receiving treatment at another hospital.

“No one is safe!! No one.”