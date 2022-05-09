By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A non-profit organisation that promotes peace and equitable economic growth in the Niger Delta region, Foundation for partnership Initiatives in Niger-Delta, PIND, has won the MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award at the 2021 Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards for community services in the Niger Delta region.

The CAHR Awards organised to encourage as well as celebrate outstanding individuals and organisations that have performed excellently in engaging their communities followed nominations in September 2021.

The Executive Director of PIND, Tunji Idowu, said the award which is a reinforcement of their belief that involvement of stakeholders in development processes gets better result and margin of success is always very high.

“Our stakeholders and partners are central to what we do. This award reinforces our belief that when community stakeholders are engaged in the development process, the probability of success is higher, and the results are likely to be more lasting.”

The award categories are linked with historically prominent personalities, such as the MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award, named after the late Moshood Kashimwo Olawale Abiola (1937-1998), a Nigerian businessman, politician, and philanthropist.

PIND’s Knowledge & Communications Manager, Chichi Nnoham-Onyejekwe, received the MKO Community Engagement Award on behalf of the Foundation at the award event in Lagos.

The CAHR Awards, an initiative of CSR-in-Action (Corporate Social Responsibility in Action) in partnership with Global Rights Nigeria and Zenera Consulting is aimed at providing a platform to encourage businesses to correct anomalies of engagement within communities, especially extractive communities, by acknowledging and appreciating best-performing companies and individuals.