Miss Ada Obute, a cancer survivor and undergraduate, on Sunday said that love and support by families and friends of cancer patients and other distressed people would play a huge role in their recovery.

Obute also said that support and love for one another would enable Nigerians to overcome personal and collective challenges.

She spoke during her thanksgiving ceremony at St. Joachim and Anne Catholic Church Ijegun, Lagos State.

According to the undergraduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who suffered Lymphoma cancer, huge support and care would strengthen the mind of a patient and facilitate healing.

Obute recounted how her family members, friends and other well-meaning individuals, as well as groups contributed to her recovery through love and many forms of care.

According to her, during her ordeal, she got depressed several times but huge support she got from her family members and friends as well as other Nigerians helped her to live.

“There were times I got depressed during the ailment but I enjoyed my friends and family members’ support, care and affection which I appreciate tremendously.

” I give God all the glory for healing me permanently.

” As Nigerians, we should have love and care for our neighbours facing different forms of difficulty, we should come together to help one another.

“There are many people down with challenges including depression, we should offer helping hands, we should express brotherly care and affection to people around us; this helped me to recover,” she said.

In his sermon at the thanksgiving service, Rev. Fr. Andrew Abhulime, Parish Priest of St. Joachim and Anne Catholic Church, Ijegun, urged Nigerians to be patient during difficult times.

He said that God would always attend to his children, adding that patience would enable the afflicted to wait for God’s time.

According to him, God still heals and solves other problems.

He advised those in difficult situations to wait on God for intervention.

The mother of the survivor, Mrs Josephine Obute, thanked God Almighty for healing her daughter.

She thanked all those who supported her family during the trying period.

” I appreciate God for the grace to wait on Him for my daughter’s healing.

”It was such a difficult period for me. I received different forms of ungodly counsel.

” I had advice from some people to go diabolical but I chose to hold onto God and I appreciate God that He never failed me.

“She had surgery sessions and other procedures and has been able to survive. I thank God for the healing” she said.

Rev. Fr. Paul Amenaghawon, also of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, advised individuals to choose their friends wisely.

He said that people’s choices could make or mar them.

Amenaghawon also emphasised brotherly love and support among Nigerians..

” This healing is a proof that God’s presence is still with us.

“I advise everyone to show love to one another, we should support one another in times of distress,” he urged.