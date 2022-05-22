Daniel Lau-Lopez, the founder of the New Edge Agency and has extensive experience in the influencer marketing, creative production, event hosting, & e-commerce space.

Most notable for his time being the Creative Director for Wanthy D (now an official photographer for Rolls Royce North America).

Daniel Lau-Lopez has also served as one of the leading casting directors in the Los Angeles Music Video Industry, and has worked with a number of various artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Chris Brown, and Jhene Aiko. (His name is even mentioned in the closing credits of Jhene’s Sativa music video)

His most notable production projects came during my time as the Producer for PrettyLittleThing’s photo and video shoot campaigns for all of 2017. In November 2017, He then helped them start up their paid US Influencer program which now extends to over 4000 influencers.



He is one of the original team members of Dose of Roses. To this day he still handle a majority of their social media partnerships.

He currently is a 50% partner in Anonymous, a streetwear brand that can be found in Zumieznationwide. He is also working on a few other startup brands that will be launching in the coming months.

You can find all the links to his previous work on his Instagram @daniel.laulopez, feel free to check the tagged photos on his Instagram page to see other projects that he has been a part of.

Over all he is a visionary entrepreneur that loves to inspire and help others achieve their goals. Adding value is his first and foremost objective in any relationship, either business or personal.